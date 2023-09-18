The Nintendo Switch 2: Rumored Release Date, Price and Specs

Nintendo’s successful Nintendo Switch has become the third best-selling video game console of all time. However, Nintendo has a history of not waiting more than seven years between home console launches. Nintendo launched the Switch in 2017, it’s time for a new console. Now let’s discuss the expected specs, price, release date and backward compatibility of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Specs:

In terms of specs, sources claim the Switch 2 will feature an LCD display instead of OLED to reduce costs. According to the reports, the upcoming switch will come with an 8-core Cortex-A78 CPU, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and DLSS support. This should allow the new console to achieve performance that is on par with the Xbox Series S.

According to reports and industry experts, the new Switch will launch in the second half of 2024. Dr. Serkan Toto, a gaming industry consultant, believes Nintendo needs a new device to prevent further financial losses. A recent Nintendo Direct livestream also seemed to hint at the release date, with Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD set to debut in summer 2024.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price:

As for the price, rumours suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 could cost $399. According to an insider, this price would work for the company in terms of profitability and audience appeal. The upcoming Switch will come with some improvements, so the price will be definitely higher than the original Switch’s $299 launch price.

Nintendo Switch 2 Backwards Compatibility:

Backwards compatibility is still uncertain. However, we are hoping that the players may not have to leave their old Switch games behind. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa mentioned that the Nintendo Account system allows for direct connections with customers, even on mobile devices. This suggests that users may be able to access their existing library on the new console.