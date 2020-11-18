Now Get COVID Guidelines and Restrictions on Google Maps

Google Maps has launched some new features that help users to navigate the world affected by this COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the Covid-19 info layer has been improved with extra information that includes total deaths and total confirmed cases, along with handy information regarding local restrictions and guidelines. This new feature also tells you about the testing sites in case you are not feeling well. Covid Guidelines will help users fighting with this deadly pandemic.

Besides this, if you regularly use public transport, then the new feature of Google Map ensures social distancing by providing information about crowdedness. You can quickly check which places are packed by the information provided in Google Maps.

Google Maps Help you with COVID Guidelines and Restrictions

Moreover, if you are driving, then you can use the voice control functionalities enabled by Google Assistant’s latest driving mode in Maps. This feature is limited to English-speaking users in the United States for now.

Google Map is everyone’s friend, it also helps you if you are hungry, but you do not feel like cooking. In this case, you can easily order food by using Google Maps. The food delivery option is open for Canada, the US, Australia, India, Brazil, and Germany. You can see the estimated delivery time before ordering your food, and you can also track your delivery in real-time. There are many shortcuts to re-order your favorite food.

Whenever eating at restaurants becomes safe again, you will be able to check your reservation status straight from Google Maps. This functionality is supported in 70 countries. Remember that all of these new features work in Google Maps for iOS and Android.

Furthermore, Google has collected some interesting information on how this COVID-19 pandemic has affected our habits. Moreover, in the United States, for instance, more and more people are using bikes to get around while public transport took a big dip. For enjoyment, the majority of people head outdoors, especially to play lands, parks, and waterfalls. Recently, interest in takeout’s tripled, with Mexican food getting more and more attention.

