O & A Level Examinations Postponed due to Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan

The government has decided to postponed O and A level examinations of Cambridge due in May and June on account of coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan. In view of the threat of COVID-19 in the country and resultantly closure of education institutions across the country, a meeting was called on under the chairmanship of Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training (M/o FE&PT) here on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action regarding the schedule of examinations including Cambridge examination.

The federal minister took to the twitter and announced that “it was decided that O and A level exams of Cambridge due in May and June, would be postponed. Cambridge will announce new dates”, he added

Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan

He stated, “to review the latest situation re closure of schools I held a meeting today with provincial education ministers and senior education officials. It was decided that O and A level exams of Cambridge due in May and June, would be postponed. Cambridge will announce new dates. He said that the decision to postpone O and A level was taken in a meeting where Uzma Yousaf, head of Cambridge in Pakistan was present.

Further, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) shared in the meeting that due to delay in Board examinations, Universities would also delay their admissions to October.

Regarding examinations to be conducted by the federal and provincial boards, it was decided in the meeting of Education Ministers that they too would be postponed and would now be held between 1st June and 15th July. Exact time table would be issued by each Board.

Also Read: Breaking News – NADRA Stops Renewal of ID Cards Amid Coronavirus