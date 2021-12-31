OnePlus 10 Pro first look leaked along with the release date

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been the topic of several leaks and rumors for quite some time. Last Monday, the company officially confirmed the device’s release date, stating that the flagship device will be introduced on January 11th, 2022.

Although there are still no details on the regular OnePlus 10, according to the company’s CEO. The phone’s global release date has not yet been revealed, although it is likely in March or April.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

Design and Display

A major render leak has given us an idea of what we may anticipate from the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of design. The punch hole front camera in the upper left corner, as well as a slightly curved display, appear to be kept on the device.

According to renders, Hasselblad branding is featured once again, and the gadget will be available in three colour options: black, light blue/green, and white.

A 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate is rumored to be included in the upcoming device.

Camera

The gadget will include a triple back camera array of 48MP, 50MP, and 8MP, as well as a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

Battery

When it comes to the device’s battery, the phone will include a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging through a USB Type-C charging connector.

Rumored Price

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to cost $1,069 USD. This means that the new phone will be priced similarly to the OnePlus 9 Pro, which was previously released in the US for $1,069. Official product price has yet to be revealed.