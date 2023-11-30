In a remarkable display of technological prowess, the highly anticipated OnePlus 10 Pro made its grand entrance into the market in January 2022. Equipped with the cutting-edge Android 12 operating system, this flagship device has since captivated the attention of tech enthusiasts worldwide. In a bid to stay ahead of the curve, OnePlus wasted no time in rolling out the Android 13 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro last September. This move further solidified the brand’s commitment to providing users with the latest and greatest software experience. Without any further delay, OxygenOS 14, based on a stable Android 14 update, is being unleashed on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

This eagerly awaited update brings with it the highly acclaimed OxygenOS 14, enhancing the device’s performance and user interface. With the arrival of Android 14 and OxygenOS 14, OnePlus users can expect a seamless and optimized mobile experience as the brand continues to push the boundaries of innovation. As the tech landscape evolves, OnePlus remains at the forefront, ensuring that its devices remain at the cutting edge of software advancements.

This update has been released with the firmware version NE2211_14.0.0.202(EX01). This update comes with a file size of approximately 790MB. Users are encouraged to install this update to enhance their device’s performance and functionality.

Exclusive: Open Beta users in India are currently the sole recipients of the highly anticipated update, according to sources. The deployment is expected to extend to other regions and non-Beta users in the near future.

It has been reported that the file size may potentially be larger for individuals who are not currently enrolled in the beta program. This information comes as a significant update for users who are eagerly awaiting the release of the program. It is important to note that this change in file size could have implications for those who are not part of the beta program. It may potentially affect their overall user experience. As the anticipation builds, users are advised to stay informed and prepared for any potential changes that may arise.

