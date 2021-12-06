Here comes another phone in the list that will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company’s next-generation devices will come with the newly launched Snapdragon processor. However, he did not explicitly mention the OnePlus 10 series as part of the announcement post. But, it is quite obvious that the company’s upcoming flagship series will be equipped with the same.

Pete Lau revealed that OnePlus’ software and hardware development resources are focused on optimizing the Snapdragon processor as much as possible, which should result in a highly optimized software experience.

OnePlus 10 Series Officially Confirmed to Come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor

See Also: OnePlus 10 Pro will Launch with 125W Charging Support

Anyhow, the OnePlus 10 series is going to launch in January in the Chinese market. Obviously, it will take a little more time to be available in other markets as well. A global launch is expected only in March or April.

As for specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch curved Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone will have a single punch-hole on the left side of the screen. Moreover, the phone will have 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a Hasselblad triple-lens setup consisting of a 48MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

According to the rumours, the design of the device will likely be going through some big changes this year with the rear camera module getting a significant size boost. The rear cameras will be housed within a squarish module aligned to the left.

Anyways, we will get more information in the coming days. so stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: OnePlus 10 Pro Leaks indicate its Arrival with Large Square-Shaped Rear Camera Module