As the new year is coming, all big companies have started manufacturing their high-end devices. Samsung is working on Galaxy S21, Apple is thinking about its next iPhone series and OnePlus starts focusing on OnePlus 9 series. The series will include a vanilla and a Pro version. We already got some information about the vanilla version. However now, OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Reveal New Design.

The @OnLeaks has brought a set of renders revealing the design of the Pro variant. The 9 Pro will come with a curved display which is a bit change to the vanilla variant. Moreover, the phone will measure a 6.7-inches and also houses a single punch hole cutout for the selfie camera.

According to the leaks, the signature Alert Slider and power button are placed on the right side while the volume controls are on the left. Also, the phone has a rectangular camera cutout at the back with four cameras. The phone is in the prototyping stage, the design of the camera may change.

The previous rumours said that the OnePlus 9 series will come with the 144Hz refresh rate displays. Moreover, the series will also come with the upcoming Snapdragon 875 chipset.

OnePlus 9 Pro with Snapdragon 875 SoC Shines on Geekbench. The listing has also revealed that the phone will come with 8GB RAM. Moreover, the phone will come with the 1.8 GHz CPU’s base frequency.

Moreover, the Snapdragon 875 is going to announce on December 1. Qualcomm has an annual conference in Hawaii to launch Snapdragon 875. According to previous leaks, the OnePlus series will launch in March next year.

