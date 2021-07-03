OnePlus Extends Software Support for its Smartphones Check out if Your Phone is Eligible

OnePlus has just confirmed its new update policy for its devices. OnePlus has announced that software support for its smartphones has been divided into three categories. The company announced that among flagship devices, the OnePlus 8 series will get three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord and Nord CE devices will get two major OS updates alongside three years of security patches. Nord N series devices will get one Android OS update and three years of security updates.

Similarly, the smartphones released before the OnePlus 8 series will follow the old update policy of two Android OS updates and three years of security updates. The new post also confirms the unification of the OxygenOS and ColorOS codebase starting with Android 12. Check out whether your phone is eligible for the update or not.

Three OS updates and 4 years of security updates

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

Two OS updates and 3 years of security updates

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord

One OS update and 3 years of security updates

OnePlus N200 5G

OnePlus N100

OnePlus N10 5G

