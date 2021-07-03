OnePlus Extends Software Support for its Smartphones
Check out if Your Phone is Eligible
OnePlus has just confirmed its new update policy for its devices. OnePlus has announced that software support for its smartphones has been divided into three categories. The company announced that among flagship devices, the OnePlus 8 series will get three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord and Nord CE devices will get two major OS updates alongside three years of security patches. Nord N series devices will get one Android OS update and three years of security updates.
OnePlus Extends Software Support for its Smartphones
Similarly, the smartphones released before the OnePlus 8 series will follow the old update policy of two Android OS updates and three years of security updates. The new post also confirms the unification of the OxygenOS and ColorOS codebase starting with Android 12. Check out whether your phone is eligible for the update or not.
Three OS updates and 4 years of security updates
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8
Two OS updates and 3 years of security updates
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus Nord CE
- OnePlus Nord
One OS update and 3 years of security updates
- OnePlus N200 5G
- OnePlus N100
- OnePlus N10 5G
Recommended: OnePlus & Oppo Merger: Both Brands to act as an Independent Entity