OnePlus is working on upcoming 9 series Codenamed ‘Lemonade’





It is just over a few days since OnePlus has launched its latest OnePlus 8T smartphone. After introducing 8T, there are leaks for the OnePlus 9. According to Tipster MaxJ., who came up with few authentic news regarding OnePlus in the past, has confirmed that the company is already working on its upcoming OnePlus 9 smartphone, codenamed Lemonade.

Moreover, last week was huge for the OnePlus Technology Co., Ltd because their Co-founder, Mr Carl Pei, had officially said goodbye to the company after working roughly seven years. In the same week, OnePlus 8T was also launched.

OnePlus is working on its new upcoming 9 series Codenamed ‘Lemonade’

As we all know, OnePlus is a renowned company, so the work does not stop, and they started working on the next flagship series. Later a leaker confirmed that OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 pro are nicknamed as ‘Lemonade.’

Besides this, a leaker Tipster Max J. has confirmed that the Lemonade is the internal nickname of the OnePlus 9 series. He added that most probably this latest 9 series will internationally launch in the first few months of 2021, roughly we can say in March or April.

Moreover, full specs and design of 9 series is still not revealed yet we have little information. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are expected to offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 chipset. This chipset itself is waiting to be launched at the end of this year 2020.

Furthermore, OnePlus 9 series is expected to offer 60W wireless fast charging along with its massive 5000 mAh battery. Customers can also expect punch-hole displays with amazingly thin bezels—one plus 9 series support for QHD+ AMOLED panel along with 144Hz refresh rate.

According to the officials, the new 9 phones will resemble OnePlus 8T but with upgraded cards and camera.

The price of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series is still a mystery. But obviously, the cost would be little extra as compared to OnePlus 8T.

