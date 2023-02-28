Advertisement

OnePlus Nord CE Tax Payable:

PKR 25558(On Passport)

PKR 30420 (On ID Card)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Tax Payable:

PKR 26946 (On Passport)

PKR 32100 (On ID Card)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 LITE Tax Payable:

PKR 20890 (On Passport)

PKR 32100 (On ID Card)

The above details are the new OnePlus Nord CE PTA Tax & Customs Duty on both an ID card and passport.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

OnePlus Nord CE series is an exquisite range of smartphones with super specifications. It is the latest series from the OnePlus with all the modern features. OnePlus Nord CE PTA Tax or customs duty is mentioned above to let you know the precise cost which will be incurred upon you importing any smartphone of this series to Pakistan.

Point to remember:

One thing you must remember is that the deadline for the payment of tax is 60 days, and afterward your phone would be blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.