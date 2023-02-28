OnePlus Nord N Series PTA Tax & Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tax Payable:

Advertisement

PKR 16601(On Passport)

PKR 19800 (On ID Card)

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Tax Payable:

Advertisement

PKR 26063 (On Passport)

PKR 31015 (On ID Card)

OnePlus Nord N20 SE Tax Payable:

PKR 25306 (On Passport)

PKR 30120 (On ID Card)

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Tax Payable:

PKR 14582 (On Passport)

PKR 17350 (On ID Card)

OnePlus Nord N300 5G Tax Payable:

Advertisement

PKR 21900 (On Passport)

PKR 26061 (On ID Card)

The above details are related to the new OnePlus Nord N Series PTA Tax & Customs Duty on both an ID card and passport.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Advertisement

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

OnePlus Nord N series is an exquisite range of smartphones with super specifications. It is the latest series from the OnePlus with all the modern features. OnePlus Nord N Series PTA Tax or customs duty is mentioned above to let you know the precise cost which will be incurred upon you importing any smartphone of this series to Pakistan.

Point to remember:

One thing you must remember is that the deadline for the payment of tax is 60 days, and afterward your phone would be blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.