OnePlus Tablet: Company entering a new product category

In July, it was reported that company has been working on its first Android Oneplus tablet to compete with Samsung and other OEMs. According to a recent rumour, the corporation is planning to enter that market early next year.

While we wait for additional details on the OnePlus Pad, a OnePlus invitation to CES has recently surfaced. According to this invitation, OnePlus will have an event on January 5th. The OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are expected to be teased or unveiled at this event.

Most likely, the OnePlus Pad will make its debut in China. The tablet could be released in the first half of 2022, according to rumours. The OnePlus Pad, according to the source, would not be released alongside the OnePlus 10 series, which is slated to be launched in Q1 2022. As a result, the tablet may not be available until the first quarter of 2022.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is expected to power the next-generation flagship phones, which are expected to debut in early 2022.

For the time being, details about the tablet’s specifications, design, and pricing remain a secret, but the current report, combined with a prior trademark filing, hint to its upcoming release.