Global OnePlus 10 Pro Already Receives its first OS Update

OnePlus has just announced the global variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Soon after the global launch, the OnePlus 10 Pro starts getting its first OS update. The new release is labelled NE2211_11.A.11 in India, which is where it’s rolling out first. In the EU it’s going to be NE2213_11.A.12, and this rollout should follow very soon.

Slowly and steadily it will be available in the other markets as well. Anyhow, the update is featuring optimizations in the focusing speed for videos shot in slo-mo, improved portrait mode shots, and a better white balance for the front camera.

Additionally, it comes with an optimized fingerprint recognition algorithm that improves the success rate of unlocking. The other features include better performance and fluency in games, more stable Wi-Fi connections and an overall enhanced Wi-Fi experience, and generally better system stability.

Furthermore, it also has fixed the issue with unstable mobile signals in specific scenarios. The rollout of this update will be incremental, so it may take a few days for it to complete. As soon as the users are getting the OnePlus 10 Pro in their regions, they will start getting the software update as well.

To check if the update is available for your device, head to Android Settings > About Device and tap on Software Update.

