Oppo Find X Series PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Oppo Find X Tax Payable:
PKR 29300 (On Passport)
PKR 34867 (On ID Card)
Oppo Find X2 Pro Tax Payable:
PKR 56141 (On Passport)
PKR 66807 (On ID Card)
Oppo Find X3 Neo Tax Payable:
PKR 48740 (On Passport)
PKR 58000 (On ID Card)
Oppo Find X3 Pro Tax Payable:
PKR 54510 (On Passport)
PKR 64866 (On ID Card)
Oppo Find X5 Tax Payable:
PKR 92137 (On Passport)
PKR 109643 (On ID Card)
Oppo Find X5 Pro Tax Payable:
PKR 90633 (On Passport)
PKR 107853 (On ID Card)
Oppo Find X Series PTA tax need to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.
Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.
Oppo Find X Series PTA tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.
And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.
