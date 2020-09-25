Oppo: Next Month Expected to Enter in Smart TV Market

The Chinese company Oppo has confirmed that Smart TV will be launched in October 2020. The company has launched the ColorOS 11 and the Oppo Watch ECG Edition for the Chinese market at the Oppo Developer Conference 2020, also reveal the smart TV development. An exact launch date was not shared by Oppo. moreover, Oppo has been trying to develop smart TVs for some time now and some rumored models of Smart TV have been seen on certification websites.

Oppo announced that its first smart TV will be launching soon in next month, unveiled during the ODC 2020 live stream on Chinese microblogging website Weibo and via an article on the same platform. No additional details regarding smart TV have been disclosed yet.

Oppo Smart TV L aunching in October 55 “and 65″ may be available

There were rumors in December of last year about the upcoming Oppo Smart TV, according to reports. Oppo revealed in June this year that at a celebration of its first anniversary of commercializing 5G in China it will be entering the smart TV market.

some resources mentioned Earlier this month, that on the 3C certification website Oppo’s Smart TV was spotted with 55-inch and 65-inch models. The resource also claimed that on the Bluetooth SIG website the remote model for the Oppo’s Smart TV models had been spotted. 10 variants for each TV of two sizes with different model numbers, the 3C certification website mentioned. Different models can be speculated for different regions. Another website list for the remote, ‘Oppo Remote Control’ indicated with the RC-001D model number.

No information on the size, model or remote control has been shared by Oppo officially yet. we need to wait to know for more details.

