Realme going to release X7, X7 Pro with 5G, 120Hz Screen

Realme is set to unleash in its home country of China a new smartphone range – the Realme X7 model. On the China Microblogging website Weibo, the organization has announced the launch date on 1 September. Two handsets – Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro – are expected to support the Realme X7 series. This includes 5 G support.

On September 1, the Realme X7 series will start. The Oppo offshoot introduces the latest series of two devices, the standard Realme X7, and the Realme X7 Pro, to the Chinese industry. The specs on the X7 series include 5 G network coverage and an AMOLED display refresh rate of 120Hz. The announcement primarily refers to the X7 Pro, but also to the X7 marquee is likely to have those features.

Realme X7 & X7 Pro Features

A big leap from existing X3 smartphones is going to be the Realme X7 series. Moreover, the X3 and X3 SuperZoom have been released recently and X3 Pro will shortly be introduced on targeted markets at the next IFA in Berlin. The Realme X7 series has a popular 120Hz display and 5 G support on both versions. This feature may add to the initiatives of the organization to introduce 5 g smartphones to any price segment. Recently, Realme has launched V5 5G.

Realme can use 5 G MediaTek Dimension chipsets for the Realme X7 and X7 Pro recently launched because its 5 G V5 is rocking a 720 processor dimension. The poster shared on Weibo on Realme translates from Chinese to English for “flexible AMOLED screen.” Yet such terms don’t say a modular display on smartphones X7 and X7 Plus. This may mean that the smartphones of the X7-series will have dual-curved screens-a first on Realme smartphones.

Realme could have a big smartphone, especially when they take the X3 series forward. In addition, 5G connectivity and thanks to the availability of various levels of chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek. This is something that every brand wants to provide across price categories.

Realme’s X7 series should even provide the best 125W charge service. The fast-charging system was an innovation in the mobile industry a few weeks back. In the past, it had been speculated that the 125W Flash Charge feature was introduced on the supposed X3 Pro smartphone.

