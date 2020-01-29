The Pixel 4 users are getting benefits from enhanced Google Assistant integration, which is not available for any other Pixel device at the moment. However, after its initial release, users faced some issues as they were not able to use the new Assistant with G Suite accounts or with languages other than English. Moreover, they had to activate gesture navigation to get it to work. But now Pixel 4’s Google Assistant finally has started to support the tried-and-true three-button navigation.

Pixel 4’s Google Assistant is Getting a Support of New Feature

Now all the Pixel 4 users are able to trigger the three-button navigation support for Google Assistant by saying the hot word Ok Google or hold the finger on the home button.

The new feature might not be functional on all Pixel 4 devices initially as it seems to be a server-side roll out. In order to check if it is live on your Pixel 4 device, you need to visit the Settings of your Pixel 4, then go to System and tap on Gestures. There you will get to see three choices, but you have to choose 3-button navigation.

According to AndroidPolice: “Overall, this is an important advancement as it should especially help the impaired who absolutely depend on the accessible three-button navigation use their phone more easily. Let’s hope Google adds the new Assistant to Pixel 4 phones with G Suite accounts next”

With the help of 3-button navigation, you will be able to switch apps with buttons at the bottom of the screen, go Back or Home.

