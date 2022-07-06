Pokémon Go celebrates its sixth anniversary

Pokémon Go is celebrating its sixth anniversary by enhancing its annual Anniversary event with new encounters, event-exclusive raids, and new Timed Research that will provide fans with plenty of goodies as they exit the party.

The Pokémon Go Anniversary Event begins on Wednesday, July 6, at 10:00 a.m. local time and runs until Tuesday, July 12, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Aside from the six sections of timed research, there will be a plethora of field research rewards tied to starters of all generations. However, the exclusive rewards from the event challenges are what you should concentrate on for the best return on investment.

This includes a focus on Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard, which are not only among the most popular Pokémon, but Charizard is also the Pokédex’s sixth Pokémon. That evolutionary line will appear wearing party hats throughout the event, which runs from July 6 to 12, along with a new Cake Costume Pikachu and Pansear.

There will also be a field quest to complete and various starter Pokemon to catch, as well as a variety of spawns that you can learn more about at the Pokemon GO Official Blog.

This chronological quest is more engaging than the standard quest, which only has three tasks at each step. Instead, this one has six steps with six tasks to complete each, with the final step consisting of only claiming the reward six times.