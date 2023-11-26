PTA Tax on iPhone 11 Drops by 37% – Latest Update!

There is good news for all iPhone lovers in Pakistan. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has significantly reduced the taxes on the iPhone 11. Even though it is a 4-year-old phone, it is still sought by a large audience. It is mainly because its design is almost similar to the latest iPhones and is capable of running the latest iOS updates. The features of the iPhone 11 are also impressive, along with the presence of the A13 bionic chipset. So, let’s find out the new PTA tax on iPhone 11.

PTA Tax on iPhone 11

iPhone Model PTA tax on Passport (new) PTA tax on CNIC (new) PTA tax on Passport (old) PTA tax on CNIC (old) iPhone 11 PKR 44,682/-. PKR 54,650/-, PKR 67,308/-. PKR 86,689/-.

As evident, there is a considerable reduction in taxes on the iPhone 11. It will also facilitate existing users of the iPhone 11 who are using non-PTA-approved phones to register them. We suggest FBR lower the taxes on newer iPhone models to encourage users to register them with PTA.

