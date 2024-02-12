Just Pay Rs 23,333 for 6 months to PTA Approve iPhone 13 Series

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 12, 2024
iphone 13 pta tax

The iPhone 13 series is one of the most loved smartphone lineups in Pakistan. It has four variants, including the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, there are a number of iPhone users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their iPhones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) because of the incredibly high taxes. In this regard, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is providing convenience to users by offering them to pay the PTA tax on iPhone 13 series in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 13 Series PKR 46,667/-. PKR 23,333/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03035780934. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link. 

iPhone 13 Specs

DISPLAY
Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision
Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
Protection Ceramic Shield glass
PLATFORM
OS iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 17.3
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4×1.82 GHz Blizzard)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 128GB/256GB/512GB 4GB RAM NVMe
MAIN CAMERA
Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.9″, 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERY
Type Li-Ion 3240 mAh, non-removable (12.41 Wh)
Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

>