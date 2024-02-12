Just Pay Rs 23,333 for 6 months to PTA Approve iPhone 13 Series

The iPhone 13 series is one of the most loved smartphone lineups in Pakistan. It has four variants, including the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, there are a number of iPhone users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their iPhones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) because of the incredibly high taxes. In this regard, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is providing convenience to users by offering them to pay the PTA tax on iPhone 13 series in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 13 Series PKR 46,667/-. PKR 23,333/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03035780934. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.

iPhone 13 Specs

DISPLAY Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density) Protection Ceramic Shield glass PLATFORM OS iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 17.3 Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4×1.82 GHz Blizzard) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB/256GB/512GB 4GB RAM NVMe MAIN CAMERA Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.9″, 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec. SELFIE CAMERA Single 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0 FEATURES Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support BATTERY Type Li-Ion 3240 mAh, non-removable (12.41 Wh) Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update