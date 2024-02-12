Just Pay Rs 23,333 for 6 months to PTA Approve iPhone 13 Series
The iPhone 13 series is one of the most loved smartphone lineups in Pakistan. It has four variants, including the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, there are a number of iPhone users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their iPhones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) because of the incredibly high taxes. In this regard, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is providing convenience to users by offering them to pay the PTA tax on iPhone 13 series in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 13 Series
|PKR 46,667/-.
|PKR 23,333/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03035780934. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
