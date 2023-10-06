Google Pixel 8 / Pixel 8 Pro PTA Tax & Customs Duty in Pakistan

Google Pixel 8 PTA Tax Payable:

PKR 75,000 (On Passport)

PKR 85,000 (On ID Card)

Google Pixel 8 Pro PTA Tax Payable:

PKR 103,000 (On Passport)

PKR 125,000 (On ID Card)

Google Pixel 8 & 8 Pro are currently available in the international market, launched recently with exceptional specs, and are the true Android rivals of the iPhones. If you want to buy the Google Pixel 8 or Google Pixel 8 Pro and want to use it in Pakistan then you’ll have to pay PTA tax to get it registered so you will be able to use it with your local SIM in Pakistan. The tax mentioned above has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Note: You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

PTA Temporary Registration for the Google Pixel 8 Series

If you are an overseas Pakistani having a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro smartphone and planning to visit Pakistan, do not register it by paying taxes. You can temporarily register it by following this guide.