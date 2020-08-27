PUBG Mobile Surprised Players with Major Update & New Tournament with $2 Million Prize

The Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds the mobile version of the popular shooter is indeed one of the largest and successful game on the earth. Currently, PUBG Mobile receiving a 1.0 upgrade ensuring major performance boosts and other rewards on time for a planned $2 million gaming tournament in November.

The PUBG Mobile squad, part of Chinese tech and gaming giant Tencent, confirms that a 1.0 update will be launched on 8th September, taking the frame rate up to 30% and a 76 percent decrease in lag, depending on the devices you use. The game also gets a number of visual and design updates, which involve changes to the main lobby display and overhauls of parachuting, sprinting, and other game actions.

Massive 1.0 Update and a $2 Million Esports Tournament

In order to make the sky, water, and vegetation more natural, the models and texture quality and the lighting systems have also been enhanced. The user interface for PUBG Mobile will be modified to make things simple on the eyes. It involves actions, graphics, movements, and sound quality. A multiscreen swapping feature and an exclusive pub Web app would both be included. For better navigation, games, the community, and purchasing divided into three main sections.

From November, a joint World League and World Championship event named the PUBG Mobile Global Championship will take place on the PUBG Mobile esports platform to bring together pro players in the Americas, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and China for a $2 million prize pool.

“An onsite crowd will not be willing to join PMGC Season Zero due to the global pandemic, however, if it’s free, the League begins in late November and runs through several locations,” said the team.

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most successful games on the planet since its release in 2018 with an eye-catching revenue of $1.3 billion last year, says analytics. The game currently has over 600 million downloads and 50 million active players, not to mention China, which has an estimated 150 million active players, with a rebranded version of the game entitled Game for Peace (designed to overcome China’s tight censorship and content laws).

