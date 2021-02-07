Punjab Police has started compiling the data of serial pedophile convicts. So far, the police have saved the record of at least 9,760 child sexual abuse offenders. According to the officials, special software has been developed for the purpose. The data includes details like Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), family tree, area and bank account information. Once a person included in the list makes any transaction, an SMS will be sent to the police station concerned.

Punjab Police Develop Software to Catch Pedophile

If a person in the list living as a tenant changes his place of residence, the police station concerned of his next residence will also be alerted about it.

Currently, the software has not launched yet. The senior police officers will formally announce the launch of the software after approval from the government.

The app will be helpful in nailing down the suspects involved in the cases of child sexual abuse. During the past few years, the country has seen many child sexual abuse cases.

The cases of Hansnain Khanwala child pornography case, Zainab murder case in Kasur, Chunian serial killing case and Javed Iqbal, the notorious murderer of 100 children, are a few examples.

If the government approves the software, it will be really helpful for the police to minimise such crimes.

Source: Express Tribune