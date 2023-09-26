Apple iPhone 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max: PTA Tax Revealed!

On the 22nd of September, 2023, Apple stores around the globe officially started selling the new iPhone 15 Series models. Pakistanis love iPhones and among the early buyers of the iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max Models, some have applied for registration already and paid PTA Tax.

And as always, PhoneWorld is the first to reveal the actual taxes on these newer models. Here are the PTA Taxes on the iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max Models (Base Variants)

iPhone 15 Pro PTA Tax

Model Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 15 Pro PKR 135,300 PKR 161,480

iPhone 15 Pro Max PTA Tax

Model Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 15 Pro Max PKR 148,500 PKR 176,000

PTA Taxes on Apple iPhones in Pakistan are determined by FBR and honestly, they are insanely high. Compared to the iPhone 14 Series, taxes went up! We really would appreciate it if FBR reconsidered the tax amounts that are imposed on all smartphones. They should target those importing phones for commercial use and exempt the ones importing phones for their personal use.

No one is willing to pay these huge amounts of taxes and there are lots who found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with PTA.

We really think and suggest the FBR reduce the taxes to a maximum of PKR 50,000 on CNIC on the most expensive smartphones available. IMPORTED AND USED FOR PERSONAL USE ONLY!

