realme GT pre-showed at MWC Shanghai, realme announces its “Dual-platform Dual-flagship” strategy for the mid-to-high end market

At MWC Shanghai 2021, realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, pre-showed its new flagship realme GT and announces its “Dual-platform Dual-flagship” strategy to comprehensively lay out its mid-to-high-end product line, bringing more powerful leap-forward technology and trendsetting design to young people. At the same time, realme continues its rapid growth in 2020, achieving a milestone of 70 million smartphone users worldwide in just the first two months of 2021.

Dual flagships, leap to high-end market

According to Counterpoint, realme’s global smartphone shipments in 2020 accumulated more than 42.4 million units with a 65% growth rate, which made realme become the only smartphone brand in the world to grow by more than 50%. And in the new year, realme will take the mid-to-high-end products as a critical target for brand development. Adhering to the brand spirit of “Dare to Leap”, realme will bring a more comprehensive mid-to-high-end smartphone product line and inject new inspiration into the industry.

To this end, realme officially announces the “Dual-platform Dual-flagship” strategy. In the mid-to-high-end segment, realme will adopt both Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series and MediaTek Dimensity series flagship 5G platform and release two flagship series focusing on performance and image respectively, bringing more premium products to young users. The strategy of “Dual-platform Dual-flagship” will also start a new journey for realme.

Performance flagship, born for speed

GT series will become the flagship series with top performance in the realme smartphone portfolio in the “Dual-platform Dual-flagship” strategy. As the new performance flagship with Snapdragon 888, GT brings users the power of the leap-forward high performance and a sustained surging experience and spiritual resonance.

At the same time, to better unleash that the performance of Snapdragon 888 realme GT is innovatively equipped with the Stainless-Steel VC Cooling System. The new cooling system further improves the phone’s heat dissipation performance by applying stainless steel in the cooling system and optimizing the heat dissipation structure.

At the same time, the realme GT is also unique and extraordinary in design. The first Dual-tone Vegan Leather Design uses two different kinds of material in two different colors to achieve a sense of speed that matches the high performance. To achieve this visual effect, realme also pioneered a one-piece molding process for the back cover and inner frame, making the Vegan Leather fit more tightly with the black glossy “race track”. At the same time, Vegan Leather upgrades to the 2nd generation with a more delicate texture, softer touch feeling, and better color effect.

As the beginning flagship of realme, realme GT will be officially released on March 4, bringing new excitement to realme’s smartphone product line and the mid-to-high-end market and bringing the spirit of breakthrough to global consumers. Stay tuned!