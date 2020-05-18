Samsung Continues to Lag Behind Other Smartphone Brands In Pakistan [2020] Market Survey - Q1 2020 (Based on Number of Units Sold by Smartphone Brands in Pakistan)

In Pakistan, we have seen huge competition between the smartphone brands over the last couple of years. Consumers’ behaviour while choosing their next smartphone has drastically shifted from being “Brand Loyal” to hunt for “Best Value for Money”. Hence, brands like Infinix, Tecno, Vivo and others have managed to grab most of the local market share by providing exceptional value for money.

Smartphone Brand Share in Pakistan in Q1 2020 – Units

According to a survey, the first quarter of 2020 went really bad for Samsung and good for others. Here’s the list of brands and their captured share w.r.t smartphone units sold:

1. VIVO (18.6% Share)

Vivo is the top-selling brand in Q1 in 2020 hands down. They managed to grab an 18.6% share of the total number of smartphones sold in Pakistan throughout this quarter. Compared to Q4 2019 (11.8%), Vivo has shown tremendous growth in our market.

They have a huge variety of phones from budget to flagships. The most highlighted phones during this period were the Vivo S1 / S1 Pro and V17 Series.

2. OPPO (17.4%)

Oppo is the most constant brand in terms of market share for a while now in Pakistan. Compared to the Q4 2019 (18.5%), they witness a slight drop to 17.4% in Q1 2020.

There Latest A series phones, the A5 2020 and the A9 2020, plus the latest Reno 3 Series were the hottest.

3. Infinix (14.3%)

Infinix has been doing the right things by bringing in smartphones for under 20 and 25k targetting the youth.

Infinix’s smartphones including Smart 4 for under 15K and the S5 Pro under 25K in Pakistan grabbed a lot of attention of the end consumers here in Pakistan.

4. Tecno (14%)

Just like Infinix, Tecno has been doing exactly the same! They did their research right, they understood the Pakistani market well since their launch.

Spark 4 and Camon 12 Air were the notable ones they sold during Q1 2020.

5. Samsung (9.6%)

Samsung was once the best selling Android smartphones in Pakistan as they were around the globe. But, for a couple of years, Chinese brands are continuously beating them in terms of sales by providing better value for money. Their market share in terms of units sold dropped from 14.1% to 9.6% which is no surprise. They better need to bring in phones that actually compete with the competition. Only putting in a “Super AMOLED” display wouldn’t do it, as most people do not care, they want a phone that can last for a couple of years without getting slow due to outdated chipsets and GPUs.

6. Others (26.1%)

Others include Realme, Xiaomi, Huawei, Qmobile and more.

Smartphone manufacturers must learn through research what the consumers want and they need to deliver accordingly, basically, bringing in “Value for Money” options would serve them best.

