Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: PTA Tax Update Jan. 2024

As we move into the new year, it’s important for smartphone users in Pakistan, especially Samsung fans, to know the latest tax rates for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. In this article, we’ll cover the latest PTA taxes on the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra models in 2024.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, launched in early 2023, has been popular in Pakistan. These models are known for their advanced features and strong performance. Last year, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) decided to lower the taxes on these phones, which was a relief for many. However, the question remains: what are the current tax rates for these models?

Here’s the latest update on the PTA taxes for each model in the Galaxy S23 series:

Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax

The base model, Galaxy S23, has a PTA tax of PKR 107,388 if you register it using your passport. If you use your CNIC for registration, the tax is PKR 130,777.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus PTA Tax

For the larger model, the Galaxy S23 Plus, the PTA tax is PKR 129,580 with a passport and PKR 155,188 with a CNIC.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The premium model in the series, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, comes with a PTA tax of PKR 137,650 if registered with a passport, and PKR 164,065 with a CNIC.

Even with the reduced taxes, the costs of registering these smartphones are quite high. We believe that the FBR should consider further reducing these taxes. Lower taxes could encourage more people to register their phones legally with the PTA, which is better for everyone.

We understand that keeping up with tax rates can be challenging, but it’s important for smartphone buyers in Pakistan. Accurate tax information helps you make informed decisions when purchasing a new phone.

