Samsung Take Over Apple, Becomes World’s Largest Smartphone Manufacturer

The South Korean mobile manufacturer Samsung has succeeded in beating Apple and obtaining leading position in world smartphone sales in February, according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics. Due to massive sales of the iPhone 12, Apple led the market in last year, Q4 2020.

Samsung overtook Apple, Reach on Top as The World’s Largest Smartphone Manufacturer

Samsung saw an increase in revenue in the last month, helping it revive its position. The firm has reportedly shipped 24 million different devices and gain a market share of 23.1 percent in February 2021. In the meantime, Apple succeeded in selling 23 million units with a market share of 22.2 percent. Moreover, with an 11.5 percent market share, Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi became third in the list, followed by Vivo and OPPO respectively with 10.6 and 8.5 percent market share take the next positions.

Samsung’s market share was 15.6% in January, while Apple stood at 25.4%. Samsung saw a 26% rise in shipments compared with last year. The sales of the company were most probably pushed by the launch of the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021. The decline in Huawei’s share is another major factor of Samsung’s growth. Samsung has already been given tough competition by the Chinese company Huawei before the US sanctions were enforced, due to restrictions company faced a decrease in sales.

