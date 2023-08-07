SCOM SIMs Won’t Work Without Paying PTA Tax After the Deadline – Discover More!

Recently, a credible source informed us that SCOM sims are also being brought under the tax net from the 1st of September. It implies that you won’t be able to use the SCOM sims on non-PTA-approved phones after the mentioned deadline. The Federal Board of Revenue imposes PTA taxes on all mobile phones in Pakistan. The users who don’t pay the PTA tax can’t use any cellular network on their phones after a certain period. It is pertinent to mention here that, previously, users were allowed to use SCOM sims on non-PTA-approved mobile phones as well.

In 2004, SCO introduced GSM cell phone services in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan under the name SCOM. SCOM offers the widest coverage in the region with coverage spanning almost 450 major cities, towns, and villages of the AJK & GB region. SCOM offers good call and internet packages at affordable rates.

It is advised that SCOM users should check the status of their phones and if they aren’t PTA approved then they should register it before the September 1st deadline. It will allow them to use their mobile phones without any interruption.

Users who are looking to pay PTA taxes can visit the official PTA website to register their phones. Moreover, you can also use our PTA calculator to check how much you will have to pay for registering your smartphones with PTA.

