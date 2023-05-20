New PTA Taxes on iPhone SE 2022 (Updated May 2023)

Are you planning to buy the latest iPhone SE? Well, you must keep an eye on the latest PTA taxes before taking a final decision. In recent times, we have witnessed a significant increase in PTA taxes imposed on imported mobile phones. This surge can be attributed to the depreciation of the rupee and the limited reserves of the State Bank. In response, the government aims to curtail imports as a measure to stabilize the economy. While this development may prove beneficial for retailers involved in bulk phone imports, it may not be seen as favorable for individuals who simply import phones for personal use. Nevertheless, let’s take a look at newly introduced PTA taxes on iPhone SE (2022).

New PTA Taxes on iPhone SE 2022

IPhone Model PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone SE (2022) 55,794/- 66,873/-

The economic landscape has experienced notable fluctuations, leading to the implementation of measures aimed at managing the nation’s finances. As a consequence, the Pakistani government has decided to increase the PTA taxes on imported mobile phones. Furthermore, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you have any questions regarding these taxes or if you want to determine the PTA tax on any other smartphone.

Here’s a list of all the updated PTA taxes on iPhone Models: