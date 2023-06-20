Tower of Fantasy Set To Release for PS5 and PS4

Tower of Fantasy, the highly anticipated open-world action RPG, has finally been given a release date. Fans of the genre can rejoice as the game is set to be released soon. On August 8th, gamers will have the opportunity to dive into their next big-time sink on both the PS5 and PS4 consoles. The PlayStation Store has announced that pre-orders are now available for a new title, despite it being free to play. Gamers and enthusiasts can now catch a glimpse of the latest gameplay from a recent showing. The highly anticipated event has generated a lot of buzz and excitement among fans. Viewers can witness the action and see for themselves what all the fuss is about.

Perfect World Games has announced that the PlayStation version of Tower of Fantasy will be released soon. The game will be separate from the PC and mobile versions, and players will not be able to connect across platforms. In a recent announcement, it has been made clear that game progression and in-game purchases cannot be transferred between PC/mobile and PlayStation. This means that players who were hoping to continue their game on the go will not be able to do so.

Tower of Fantasy, a new game that is going to be released on the 8th of August, has been generating a lot of buzz among gamers. Many are curious about the game and are wondering what others think of it. Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

