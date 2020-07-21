Snapchat Mini apps Helping People Mental Health Tools for HeadSpace

Snapchat new mini-application is rolled out yesterday with new tools from meditation app Headspace. The fundamental goal behind this new addition, Snapchat Mini, is to support the mental wellbeing and health of Snapchatters. It is not the first time the company has done something for the mental wellbeing of its users; a few days back, it also launched a feature to address such issues of users. The Minis, as the name reveals, is a miniature app that is made by the third party that is part of Snapchat to create more great experiences among friends.

‘Breathe. Relax. Check-in on friends’: Headspace Comes to Snapchat Mini

Snap Minis was announced at the virtual partner summit last month, and now it is made a reality and is built using HTML. Snapchat is launching a total of four such miniature apps, and Headspace mini is one of them. Others are let’s Do it, which enables the group to make decisions together, prediction master, which facilitates timely questions on everything and Flashcard, which helps study Aids.

As the world is running at a fast pace, depression, anxiety, and mental illness is very common and whenever someone feels uncomfortable due to it, they usually want to head tot hire friends to make them feel better. While telling about it, Snapchat spokesperson said:

“That research helped inform how we designed this Headspace mini — we are putting resources front and center where Snapchatters already talk to their close friends, and we hope this new feature will provide a safe space for friends to practice mindfulness, and be able to send encouraging messages to positively boost friends in need,”

The Headspace Mini has a total of six three to four minutes long meditation sessions, and include themes like “Just Breathe,” “Get Out of a Funk,” “Kick the Panic,” “Be Nice to You,” “Pressure to Succeed,” and “Me Time.”

