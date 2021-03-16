We all know that Honor is now an independent brand and has started working on its smartphones. According to some latest reports, the company is working on a smartphone having a Qualcomm chipset. As per rumours, Honor’s Snapdragon 888-Powered Flagship will Arrive in July. According to sources from China, the new phone will be part of the Magic series.

Honor released its V40/View 40 series earlier this year. But the phone was developed under Huawei’s supervision and arrived with a Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Now, it’s time for Honor to prove itself with cutting-edge technology.

Some industry insiders revealed there are two main reasons why the new phone can’t arrive sooner. The first reason is that there are still internal debates on the architecture of the phone and the integration of the Qualcomm platform. The second and main reason is that there are simply not enough Snapdragon 888 chipsets manufactured for all the smartphone companies that want it.

We are hopeful that the new phone will come with Google Services. The main cause of the Huawei failure is the lack of Google service and now Honor is free from these restrictions. It can now do partnerships with other companies. Let’s see whether the new phones from Honor will help the company to make its place in the leading brand race.

