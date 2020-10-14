Sony PlayStation 5: How it looks? Worth buying at $499?





As Sony continues to reveal any detail about the upcoming console, the gaming community is forced to extract news about the system from whatever outlets it can, and the eternal wait for any more news about the new Sony PlayStation 5 drags on.

While there are plenty of reports out there, and we heard that the console will handle 8 K graphics due to an obvious GameStop leak, it could have 14 teraflops of processing capacity, but the Sony PlayStation 5 is very little documented. By that metric, the console is likely to be significantly taller than the PS4 Pro and much bigger than the original Xbox One, which is notoriously chunky.

We know the SPlayStation 5 is powered by an eight-core AMD processor and a custom GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture of AMD, much like the Xbox Series X. Even Sony, obviously, doesn’t know how much it’ll cost yet.

The console itself and a bunch of peripherals were also disclosed by Sony, but he refused to state how much the PS5 would cost at sale. Nor did it clear up many of our pressing problems, such as the particular essence of the backward compatibility of the machine with previous consoles. Also, yeah, you saw the photos.

As we wait for a huge official announcement (something that might have been put back due to the global impact of the epidemic of the coronavirus), one prominent artist has mocked what the hardware would look like.