Sony is all ready to bring the Xperia 5 II in the market on September 17. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, the phone has appeared on TENAA listings giving us more idea about its design and Specs. Let’s have a look at the photo and the specs revealed by TENAA.

Sony Xperia 5 II Shines on TENAA with Photos

First of all, the phone has three cameras on the back. The back camera setup will support the ZEISS T* anti-reflective coating on the lenses. The listing has revealed that the phone will come with a 6.1” screen. It will keep the 21:9 CinemaWide ratio. The predecessor of the phone has also shared the same diagonal. However, the upcoming smartphone has thinner bezels as compared to its predecessor.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the coming device. But no worries, we will get more official information about the phone in two days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

Sony is all busy in bringing the innovative products for its customers. Just recently, Sony has introduced its Play Station 5 Console in an event. Two different versions of the PS5 were presented, one with a slot for video disks and the other without, for players who prefer to download games via the internet. Ryan lauded PS5 as Sony’s most “striking” console ever made.

For More Details Please Check: Sony Unveils the Latest PlayStation 5 Console