In Summer-2021 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Will Arrive with Stereo Speakers





Samsung is in the process of releasing the next item, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, following the success of Z Fold 2. The company has not yet confirmed the launch date. But as with other tipsters, the Galaxy Z Flip 2’s launch will be postponed until the summer of 2021. Tipsters have also leaked that stereo speakers could be available for the upcoming Samsung smartphone. If we are going to compare it with its predecessors, it surely would be an enormous improvement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Delayed to Mid 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Z Flip 5 G, both of its predecessors, are fitted with downward-firing mono speakers on board. In the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 2, the digital experience will also be much greater. But we have to wait a few months to get it started, unfortunately. This Galaxy Z Flip 2 was originally scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2021, along with the Galaxy S21 series. So it seems it’s going to take even more time now.

Besides the stereo speakers and the launch date, no further detail was received of the next phone by the tipsters. Renowned tweet @Ricciolo1 tweeted that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 would be packed with stereo speakers, and tipster Ross Young tweeted that the Z Flip 2 reveal was postponed until the summer of 2021.

If this is true, at the next Galaxy S21 series launch event, we won’t see much about this phone. The reason why Samsung delays the launch, which may be because of manufacturing or delivery difficulties, is still unclear. We have no leaks and no material at all concerning the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 design or specification. The business will probably announce something in the next days since the launch date is still far away. For now, we can wait to grab a new phone in your hands.

