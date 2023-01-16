Advertisement

Last year, the company announced the Connected Calibre E4 lineup of smartwatches. Now, TAG Heuer added the three new Connected Calibre E4 Smartwatches to the family. As expected, all watches are quite expensive, with the 42mm option being the cheapest, priced at $2,350.

Advertisement

TAG Heuer Announces Three new Connected Calibre E4 Smartwatches

The 42mm is smaller than the original. However, it has a 1.28-inch display with a virtually bezel-less panel protected by a sapphire dome glass. It’s still an OLED with a 416 x 416px resolution. The body is made of black-coated grade 2 titanium chassis, making it the lightest smartwatch from the company.

Similarly, the 42mm Golf Edition features the same body. However, it is also more expensive at $2,500 as it comes with three TAG Heuer-branded golf balls and two pairs of straps. One made of black leather with green stitching and one white rubber strap.

Advertisement

Additionally, the watch “supports” 40,000 golf courses around the globe. It will allow automatic tracking without any manual input. The watch can track your score, what golf club you are using as well as your location on the golf course.

The Calibre E4 Sport Edition is the most expensive watch with a price tag of $2,600. It is also the biggest one. It’s in a 45mm form factor, just like the current Connected Calibre E4 models. It has a ceramic bezel around the 1.39-inch 454 x 454px OLED display and a breathable rubber strap suitable for sports.

TAG Heuer will be making all three models available later this month. The company also promises to update them to Wear OS 3, once Google starts seeding the new software.

Advertisement

You May Also Like: Top 5 Best Smartwatches in Pakistan