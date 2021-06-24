Best fitness tech you must add to your wishlist in 2021

If 2020 was the year when everyone had to start working out at home, 2021 is shaping up to be the year that we find out if runners, weight lifters, and wellness fanatics like it that way. We have a list of the best fitness tech in the write up to help you with your regular fitness routine.

You don’t even need to go to the gym to get slim and make gains anymore, thanks to all of the smart home gym equipment, exercise apps and streaming services, fitness trackers, and other consumer health technology available today.

Here are all the smart fitness tech you need to add in your wish list to compliment your fitness plan.

1. Smartwatches

AS we know the realm of smartwatches has been extremely friendly when it comes to your fitness routine. These gadgets helps us to monitor our physical activity and stay informed with our health conditions.

We also know that, Apple is still the king of smartwatches, and the Apple Watch Series 6 will be released in September 2020. It’s simple to use, offers accurate and helpful fitness stats, a number of health features (including the option to take an ECG), and it looks great.

If you’re not a fan of Apple, the Fitbit Versa 3 is a smartwatch that also shines as a fitness tracker, thanks to the companion app’s in-depth stats and patterns over time.

2. Smart stationary bike

When COVID-19 forced gyms throughout the world to close, it sparked a surge in the usage of smart home gym equipment. A smart stationary bike with a starting price of $2,495 would have looked like a frivolous buy a year ago, but in our new normal, it’s a lot more attractive. Many machines also provide live classes with competitive leaderboards, which will give you that added push to run, row, or cycle.

3. Lumen

Lumen is the world’s first hand-held gadget that can properly monitor your metabolism. It looks like a futuristic vape pen. Simply inhale through it, hold your breath for ten seconds, then exhale normally, and it will calculate the CO2 content in your breath. Higher levels suggest that your body is using carbohydrates for energy, whilst lower levels indicate that fat is being burned.

4. Vibrating Foam Roller

Therabody Wave Roller, which produces therapeutic vibrations at five different intensities to speed up muscle healing, is a great addition to any foam rolling regimen. What’s better? This gadget is Bluetooth-enabled, so you can use your phone to personalise your rolling session, track your recoveries, and follow guided warm-ups and cool-downs.

5. Fitness STEP System Aerobic Platform

With the Escape Fitness STEP System Aerobic Platform, you can take your cardio exercises to a whole new level. It adds height to your aerobic workouts, making them more intense. As a result, you’ll exert more effort and burn more calories.

Takeaway

We hope you like the health and fitness tech gadgets on this list as much as we do. Let us know which ones are your favorites or if you already own any of them!



