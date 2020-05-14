The National Incubation Center Pakistan has started accepting applications for incubation in its 8th Cohort. This is an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, students, and existing entrepreneurs to Step Up with the NIC, and create innovative and meaningful solutions to address the socio-economic challenges the world is facing today.

Launched in 2017, the National Incubation Center has incubated more than 162 startups in seven cohorts, powered by 350 founders and more than 60 women founders. During this time, Jazz xlr8, has on boarded 22 NIC startups for acceleration, and helped them scale their business as part of the Jazz Accelerator Program.

The National Incubation Center Opens Applications for Its 8th Cohort

The NIC startups also have the opportunity to be part of the Jazz xlr8 program, Pakistan’s leading startup accelerator that has on-boarded over 23 startups since launch. Under this program, Jazz xlr8 not only provides mentorship, access to data and analytics, digital and performance marketing support, access to cutting edge Xperience Hub to develop best-in-class digital products but also access to 60 Million Jazz subscribers. On top of that, startups also get access to $1.3 Million worth of technology credits from global technology giants like IBM, Microsoft, Hubspot and many others.

NIC startups have, till date earned revenue of more than PKR 700 Million and created more than 4,900 jobs. Many startups have attracted investments from local and international VCs, and have represented Pakistan on multiple global platforms, earning recognition for socio-economic impact created. The NIC has a strong alumni network, with many graduated startups making it big, at national and international level. Integry, Mauqa Online, Roamer, Mapalytics, DeafTawk, are just a few names that have disrupted industries, created job opportunities, and addressed various challenges being faced by the world today.

With 62 startups from 5 cohorts graduated, and Cohort 6 and 7 currently undergoing incubation, the team at NIC is all geared up to bring its next cohort of innovative startups onboard.

From innovative thinking to evolving into sustainable & scalable businesses, the National Incubation Center offers a world-class environment, enabling startups to design & implement impactful solutions. The NIC offers industry linkages, international partnerships, and access to world-class mentors, enabling them to develop innovative business models in an immersive ideation environment. Selected startups undergo weeks of intensive custom-designed curriculum to meet the individual needs of startups. Start-ups are trained in areas of product development, design thinking, growth hacking, financial management, market research, advertising, pitching to potential investors and much more.

As the world is undergoing an unprecedented change due to COVID-19, our lives are undergoing radical transformation. The COVID impact has fueled a new wave of innovation around the world & Pakistan is working diligently to find new ways for humanity to work together. With an unprecedented wave of digitization taking place, new opportunities await those who can pin-point them. Areas such as AI, RPA, Blockchain, Health tech, Entertainment & Gaming, Cloud Computing, E-commerce, Education & Fintech have been brought to the forefront, just to highlight a few. The National Incubation Center is calling out individuals with innovative ideas to Step Up, so we can Dream, Build, and Rise together in the times to come.

This eight cohort will be a hybrid cohort-most of the activities (curriculum, talks, mentoring, coaching, pitching sessions) would be available and conducted virtually, and as we transition to a new normal, and our award-winning co-working space facility would also be opened for on-premises activities.

Check out? IT Ministry forwards smartphones manufacturing summary to ECC

For more details, and to apply, please visit the website https://nicpakistan.pk/cohort-8/. Last Date to Apply: May 31st 2020; women and marginalized communities are highly encouraged to apply.