These iPhone Devices will Support FaceTime HD

Apple had launched facetime HD on its iPhone 12 lineup back in October. It means users having these devices can make video calls in 1080p resolution provided they are connected to Wi-Fi. This feature was warmly welcomed by users however it was quite fragmentary as the company had not launched it for users having older devices especially those devices that carried 12-megapixel front cameras.

Better late than Never! The company has now launched Updated FaceTime for iPhone 8 as well. This feature was updated from regular Facetime to HD in the latest iOS 14.2 Update however the company had not announced it in update’s changelist by Apple prior to launch. The specification page of these devices also shows that FaceTime is listed as a feature just above the WiFi.

Devices that Support FaceTime HD:

There are many iPhone that supports FaceTime. Some of them are mentioned below:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

What FaceTime HD has Brought for Users?

We can see a striking difference in FaceTime HD when compared with the older non-HD version of the app. If you are among those lucky users who have got FaceTime HD in your devices, you will notice a big difference in your calls. However, to avail this amazing feature, users need to have either 5G or a good WiFi connection.

Keep in mind, that users can have a good quality video chat up to as much as 32 participants at one time. Moreover, FaceTime HD is not available on any iPad model yet so it seems they will have to wait longer in order to enjoy it.

Furthermore, it’s not known why Apple has remained silent about it but its make sense that during the stressful time of the pandemic, iPhone users are facilitated with this prime feature.

