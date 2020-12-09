Top Smartphone innovative technologies introduced in 2020

2019 has been a year of mobile industry successes and challenges. It was a time when vendors faced an almost constant drop in global sales, but the launch of innovative new features such as foldable displays and long-awaited 5G technology was also marked. These early drafts, while far from mature, help build a firm base and roadmap for smartphone technologies in 2020.

Foldable Smartphones

Rise of foldable Screens In 2019 remained prominent, but it was this year that better hinge mechanisms grew in popularity. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Huawei Mate X, are some of the top foldable smartphones. In addition, the flip-style folding feature was introduced in smartphones such as the Moto Razr 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence

In 2020, we are one step closer to the planet being taken over by robots. We have seen more and more developments in artificial intelligence, particularly in the mobile sector, but we are not quite there yet.

Such AI applications that you might be familiar with include:

Siri, Cortana, Alexa and GA (Google Assistant)

But now daily smartphone applications are using speech recognition tools and AI to improve the user interface. Speech recognition enables hands-free use as well. AI is also affiliated with certain smartphone app usability. With speech recognition, artificial intelligence is used to bridge translation differences. Recognizing the voice of the customer can assist creators and advertisers to learn more about these persons.

More Screen

Bigger screen is one of the most prominent smartphone technologies in 2020. Most smartphone firms have launched full-screen tablets. There’s no doubt that full screens have benefits offer the mobile an excellent screen size and beautiful visual effects. The full-screen architecture in the mobile industry, to some degree, drives innovative growth.

High-Resolution Cameras

One factor that definitely remoulds how we click photos is mobile camera technology. OEMs also revolutionised camera sensors in the age of click-and-forget. High resolution cameras such as the 108MP sensor we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi 10 were launched in the year 2020. Plus, with 100x zoom – a feature that shutterbugs enjoyed – the technology is further improved.

We expect the updates in 2020 will make smartphones stronger, more user-friendly products. We look forward to seeing new ideas and devices from mobile makers that can take on profound changes.