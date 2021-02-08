OnePlus 9 Pro renders leak, hints curved screen

We now know that the company is planning to launch three devices in the OnePlus 9 series-the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9 Lite-with a multitude of leaks and speculations. OnePlus 9 pro renders leak shows curved screen.

OnePlus has developed a reputation for phone cameras that are doing pretty well, but it might turn that around with the 9 Pro. OnePlus 9 Pro to come with conspicuous Hasselblad branding on its rear four-camera array. If accurate, OnePlus clearly wants buyers to take its camera technology seriously. This is something we have learned for some time now, but the recent leak totally changes the placement of the camera.

This makes us think that the latest OnePlus smartphones will work on the cameras and make big changes to the photography experience, something that we have been wanting for quite a while now. Tipsters Max Jambor and Max Weinbach have also confirmed the Hasselblad partnership.

It’s not clear what the camera array will do, but it’s fair to say you’re not going to find an ordinary Hasselblad sensor inside. The array is vaguely comparable to the alleged base OnePlus 9 leaks, although the added camera and laser as well as the Hasselblad branding are missing from OnePlus 9.

This could be as much about staying competitive than a massive leap forward towards mobile camera tech, just like Huawei’s long-running Leica partnership.