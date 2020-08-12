Twitter is Rolling Out Reply-Limiting Feature

Say goodbye to the reply guys. Twitter made its reply-limiting feature available to all users across the globe According to the company’s director of product management, Suzanne Xie, that the feature is a part of the platform’s efforts to give people more control over their conversations on the platform.

Xie said in the blog post “Sometimes people are more comfortable talking about what’s happening when they can choose who can reply,” Twitter has seen people use the settings to have conversations that weren’t previously possible. Starting today, everyone will be able to use these settings so unwanted replies don’t get in the way of meaningful conversations.”

Before sending a tweet, you will get to see three options like who can reply: everyone, only people the users follow, or only people the user mentions in the tweet. When a user picks a setting other than the default, the reply icon will be grayed out for those who are not allowed to reply while other Twitter users can still retweet, comment, share, or like the tweet in question.

Xie also mentioned in the blog post that according to Twitter’s research people who had access to the limited replies are more comfortable in tweeting and more protected from spam and abuse.

Moreover, with the addition of a reply-limiting feature, a decrease in unwanted direct messages has also been noted. We can say that it is the best way to block out noise. According to twitter that during the test period, 60 percent of people who used the settings didn’t use the platform’s mute or block options.

