Twitter Professional Profiles to Help Businesses Gather New Clients

Twitter is trying to make its app more reliable and friendly for businesses. Previously, Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO had shared how he foresees this app to become an entity for businesses. It seems like Twitter is trying to follow its rival LinkedIn as it has recently started testing professional profiles aimed to help businesses showcase some information regarding their operations to potential customers.

Twitter Professional Profiles- Will it be Helpful doe Businesses?

In this way, businesses will likely be able to get more customers through Twitter. While announcing this new addition, Twitter Business posted an image revealing the new look of profiles. For users, it also added a short description:

“Like our new look? Today we’re launching an exciting test of a new profile type called Professional Profiles!”

Like our new look? Today we’re launching an exciting test of a new profile type called Professional Profiles! pic.twitter.com/fAnzzMN1tL — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) April 21, 2021

While this information was not enough to understand, how businesses will take advantage of this new feature, Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s product lead added more hype by announcing that, with businesses’ profiles, businesses will be able to differentiate themselves on the platform with distinguished profile attributes.

It means now businesses can display their address and location Map just below the number of followers. It will help them gather new customers as in this way people would know the name of businesses and location where they can visit. Moreover, Twitter has also revealed that it is soon going to launch more features that are designed for businesses specially.

Currently. Twitter is testing Professional Profile with just a few people residing in the US and plans to carry on a wider rollout in the coming months.

