Vivo iQOO U3 is Now Official With A Massive 5,000 mAh Battery

Vivo has just silently revealed the iQOO U3 today. The phone is an addition to Vivo’s mid-range family. The phone has previously appeared in many leaks and renders. Let’s have a look at the specs to see what actually the phone has inside.

First of all, the phone has come with a Dimensity 800U chipset. It comes in two memory variants – 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Surprisingly, the phone has liquid cooling that should keep the internals cool even under prolonged use.

Additionally, the phone features a 6.58” LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch on top to house the 20MP selfie camera. Just like other models, the phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power key.

Furthermore, the phone has a dual-camera setup at the back. It has a 48 MP main shooter along with an auxiliary 2 MP depth sensor. As mentioned above, the phone has a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a USB-C port.

As far as its availability is concerned, it will go on sale on December 18. However, pre-ordering is now open in China. Also, the phone will be available in Black or Blue-ish gradient. The 6GB RAM version will cost around $230 (PKR ~37,000) and 8GB version costs $260 (PKR~42,000).

Unfortunately, Vivo has not officially launched its iQOO series in Pakistan yet. But there are some reports claiming that the company is planning to bring its iQOO series here very soon. Let’s see when the company will bring the series in Pakistan. Till then do tell us, whether you want to get this series in Pakistan or not? Feel free to comment in the section given below.

