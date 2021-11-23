vivo has just recently unveiled the Y76s 5G. Now, the company has announced the Y76 5G. The vivo Y76 5G looks similar to the Y76s 5G, and the internals isn’t all that different. The only changes you see are in the chipset, OS, and camera departments. So let’s have a look at the key specs of Vivo Y76 5G.

vivo Y76 5G to Launch in Pakistan Soon

The previous model has launched with a Dimensity 810 SoC, Android 11-based OriginOS, and an 8MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Y76 5G has a Dimensity 700 chip at the helm. It boots Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11, and sports a 16MP selfie unit.

See Also: Vivo Y74s Arrives with Outstanding Display and Dual Rear Cameras

Additionally, the vivo Y76 5G also has an additional 2MP depth camera on the back. The other cameras include 50MP primary and 2MP macro units. Also, the phone comes with Super Night Mode for the front and rear cameras, Ultra Stable Video, Dual-View Video, Five-Dimensional Liquid Cooling System, Multi-Turbo, and Ultra Game Mode 2.0. Moreover, the phone also supports FM Radio.

Furthermore, the phone has a 6.58″ FullHD+ LCD screen. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a 4,100 mAh battery with 44W charging support.

The phone comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. However, there is an Extended RAM feature, so you can expand the RAM up to 4GB.

Moreover, the vivo Y76 5G is available in Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space colours. Currently, the phone is available for purchase in Malaysia for RM1,299 ($310). However, the phone will soon be available in Pakistan. Although there are no exact words, the phone will be here by the end of this year.

Check Also: Experience the Magic of ZEISS Professional Photography in Your New vivo X70 Pro