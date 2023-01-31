Get Ready for a Strange Musical Raid in Fortnite

Advertisement

The Australian singer, The Kid Laroi is the most recent musician to host an interactive Fortnite experience, but this one differs a bit, adding a touch more of the shooter action that’s core to the game.. The outcome is a curiously engaging experience that widens the possibilities for these kind of virtual performances. It even has a miniature raid.

The virtual music experience, titled “Wild Dreams,” is promoted as a “immersive aural experience depicting Laroi’s path from modest origins to headlining sold-out gigs as a global superstar.” In contrast to virtual concerts by artists such as Travis Scott and Ariana Grande, which took over the whole game, the new event takes place within a realm created in Fortnite’s creative mode. (In this respect, it is comparable to Easy Life’s 2021 experience.)

It begins simply enough. The phrase “Fortnite” is shown on a hill similar to the Hollywood sign, followed by the letters “Laroi” falling from the sky. Then, a supply crate holding a box with Laroi locked inside and singing, resembling the Drake meme, is dropped. Players can go about collecting musical notes for experience points and doing anything they like, whether that’s expressing emotion or doing nothing.

From then, it becomes increasingly bizarre, as is typical with Fortnite. First, a video of Laroi dressed as a character from a hacker film from the 1990s welcomes you inside his home, where you may destroy furniture. Then, you’re taken to a cyberpunk metropolis where you must flee from a flaming demon beast, and you’re subsequently placed into an arena to combat it by firing electrical beams. It’s unclear if you can lose this battle or how much talent is involved, but taking it down with a group of other players makes it feel similar to Fortnite’s raids, albeit in a simpler form.

Throughout all of this video game activity, TV screens display Laroi playing songs, and the experience concludes with a typical performance in a tiny stadium. Your avatar is compelled to dance, and a colossal Laroi avatar bounces about the stage. After the event, everyone is brought to a “afterparty” where you can’t do anything than gawk at the new skins (available now in the Fortnite shop, naturally).

As is typical with Fortnite, the experience is absolutely weird, and the aesthetics are all over the place. However, it also marks a fascinating blurring of the barriers between video games and other forms of entertainment, such as concerts. With its pursuit scene and raid battle, “Wild Dreams” reminded me of several live in-game events in Fortnite, such as the battle with Galactus, the war against the Storm King, and the alien invasion. It demonstrated how these linear video game experiences may be adapted to fit inside the limits of a virtual concert, although on a smaller scale.

And we may expect to see a great deal more of it in the future. Epic continues to integrate music into Fortnite, and the game’s creative mode allows players to construct purpose-built experiences as opposed to trying to make the battle royale mode suit current trends. The technology has already been utilized to create anything from sponsored worlds to contemporary art pieces, so it is reasonable to assume that music will continue to lead the way.

It also implies that the experiences are considerably more accessible. This weekend, “Wild Dreams” began, but you may still participate until April 27.

