WhatsAppjeeps on introducing new features on its platform. Over the last few months, the Meta-owned messaging service has improved the message editing, Chat Lock, poll functionality, save disappearing messages, added support for auto-playing GIFs and enabled using WhatsApp on multiple phones. WhatsApp is also working on tweaking its Android app’s interface and recently rolled out a bottom navigation bar on its beta channel. Now, WhatsApp is also planning to redesign the Group settings menu to make it use more easily.

WhatsApp is Redesigning the Group Setting Menu

According to the WABetaInfo, the revamped Group settings menu is showing up for some beta testers running the latest v2.23.11.11 build. The update also brings important options and introduced toggles for adding other participants and sending messages.

The new Group settings menu is a lot easier to navigate. This is unlike the current setup, where every option is buried behind another window.

As you can see from the screenshot above, the revamped Group menu in WhatsApp does not include any new options. It just surfaces and lists the existing group management options in a better manner. The redesigned menu is only available for group chats, not individual conversations.

WhatsApp has really made it easier to navigate through its app. For now, the new Group settings menu is only showing up for some beta users. But don’t worry, WhatsApp will roll out this new feature to all users in the near future.

