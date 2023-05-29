WhatsApp is all busy in introduing new features for the users. Just recently, the company has introduced many features including message editing, Chat Lock, poll functionality, save disappearing messages, added support for auto-playing GIFs and enabled using WhatsApp on multiple phones. Now, WhatsApp is introducing screen sharing feature for its beta users on the Android.

WhatsApp Introduces Screen Sharing Feature for Beta Users on Android

The ‘screen sharing’ addition will enhance the user experience and provide a more effective way of communication. The new feature will let users share their screens with others. It will allow them to view documents, photos, or any other content on their device in real-time from their screen.

Check Also: WhatsApp is Redesigning the Group Setting Menu

To initiate screen sharing, tap on the attachment icon in a chat and select the “Screen Share” option. When it is activated, the recipient will be able to see the sender’s screen.

It’s worth mentioning that this feature is currently available exclusively for WhatsApp beta users on Android.

Just recently, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has introduced a new feature that allows you to edit messages you have already sent. To make changes, simply long-press the desired message and choose the Edit option from the menu. Text editing is only available within the first 15 minutes after sending the message.

When you edit a sent message, it will be labelled as “Edited” when viewed by others.

See Also: WhatsApp Rolls Out Password Reminder Feature for end-to-end Encrypted Backups