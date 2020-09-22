According to the recent report, WhatsApp Multi-Device Feature Testing is in Final Stages. WhatsApp multi-device feature will support up to 4 devices at a time once the feature hit the beta version and then eventually come to the stable versions.

WhatsApp’s upcoming multi-device feature, no doubt is a much-awaited feature and will be one of the biggest additions to the app. In its beta versions, the app has been spotted testing support for two or more devices multiple times. The WABetaInfo has reported that the WhatsApp feature could be in its final developmental stages.

WhatsApp Multi-Device Feature Testing is in Final Stages

A new screenshot also revealed how the WhatsApp multi-device feature looks on the app as well as on the desktop users. The WhatsApp Web users will be able to download chats to function without the primary device needing to be connected.

In the screenshot of the Android version of the feature, you can observe a toggle for enabling and disabling the multi-device feature.

Yesterday, we also informed you that WhatsApp is getting ready to introduce the latest wallpaper feature which will hit your devices somewhere in near future. Which is suggesting that users will be unable to use this feature in the most recent update of WhatsApp.

Users will also get to experience the options to modify the opacity of the wallpapers. Furthermore, another improvement is on its way and that will definitely increase your excitement. Users will be able to apply WhatsApp Doodles to normal single wallpaper.

